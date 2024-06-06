Wapda initiates legal cases against societies for using its name unlawfully

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has initiated legal proceedings against those cooperative housing societies which have been using Wapda’s name unlawfully.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman on Wednesday, Wapda has been approaching all legal forums including Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies and FIA to curb this practice.

He said WAPDA, a statutory body corporate established under Wapda Act 1958, publicly renounces its association, nexus and direct or indirect affiliation with any cooperative housing society, except Wapda Town Cooperative Housing Society (Phase I and II), situated in Lahore, which is authorised to use the name of Wapda. As such, the unlawful and illegal use of registered name i.e. Wapda, for other housing societies or projects, by any other entity or person, amounts to a gross misrepresentation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024