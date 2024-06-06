AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Markets Print 2024-06-06

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Published 06 Jun, 2024

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 5, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         4-Jun-24       3-Jun-24      31-May-24      30-May-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104092       0.104285        0.10432       0.104341
Euro                             0.819426       0.819307       0.819923       0.817707
Japanese yen                   0.00482218     0.00480865     0.00482317     0.00482475
U.K. pound                       0.961817       0.960808       0.961211        0.96125
U.S. dollar                      0.754189       0.755679        0.75555       0.756086
Algerian dinar                  0.0056179     0.00561876     0.00561488     0.00561449
Australian dollar                0.502893       0.502224       0.501459        0.49879
Botswana pula                   0.0553575      0.0550134      0.0550796      0.0554211
Brazilian real                   0.143161       0.144304       0.144161
Brunei dollar                    0.560069       0.559306       0.559377       0.558904
Canadian dollar                  0.551267        0.55422       0.554044       0.552775
Chilean peso                   0.00083066     0.00082428     0.00082306       0.000833
Czech koruna                    0.0330944      0.0331467      0.0331891      0.0330096
Danish krone                     0.109857       0.109842       0.109927       0.109619
Indian rupee                   0.00903198     0.00909734     0.00907036     0.00906327
Israeli New Shekel               0.204498       0.206413       0.203214       0.203194
Korean won                    0.000547466     0.00054696     0.00054889     0.00055399
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46306        2.46551                       2.46402
Malaysian ringgit                0.160671                      0.160619       0.160562
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162498      0.0162586       0.016273      0.0161909
Mexican peso                    0.0422262       0.042854      0.0443979      0.0446392
New Zealand dollar               0.466164                      0.462548       0.461742
Norwegian krone                                               0.0720305       0.071688
Omani rial                        1.96148        1.96536        1.96502        1.96641
Peruvian sol                                                   0.202289       0.201946
Philippine peso                 0.0128851      0.0129123      0.0128889       0.012972
Polish zloty                     0.191186       0.191306       0.191818
Qatari riyal                     0.207195       0.207604                      0.207716
Russian ruble                   0.0084972      0.0084551     0.00837718     0.00842089
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201117       0.201514                      0.201623
Singapore dollar                 0.560069       0.559306       0.559377       0.558904
South African rand              0.0402567      0.0404154      0.0400741      0.0404363
Swedish krona                   0.0720343       0.071847      0.0717908       0.071108
Swiss franc                      0.844557       0.838618        0.83394       0.833888
Thai baht                       0.0206198                     0.0205586       0.020489
Trinidadian dollar               0.112348       0.112685
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205361       0.205767                      0.205878
Uruguayan peso                  0.0193754      0.0194833       0.019477      0.0195326
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR Currency values

