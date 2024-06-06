WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 5, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-Jun-24 3-Jun-24 31-May-24 30-May-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104092 0.104285 0.10432 0.104341 Euro 0.819426 0.819307 0.819923 0.817707 Japanese yen 0.00482218 0.00480865 0.00482317 0.00482475 U.K. pound 0.961817 0.960808 0.961211 0.96125 U.S. dollar 0.754189 0.755679 0.75555 0.756086 Algerian dinar 0.0056179 0.00561876 0.00561488 0.00561449 Australian dollar 0.502893 0.502224 0.501459 0.49879 Botswana pula 0.0553575 0.0550134 0.0550796 0.0554211 Brazilian real 0.143161 0.144304 0.144161 Brunei dollar 0.560069 0.559306 0.559377 0.558904 Canadian dollar 0.551267 0.55422 0.554044 0.552775 Chilean peso 0.00083066 0.00082428 0.00082306 0.000833 Czech koruna 0.0330944 0.0331467 0.0331891 0.0330096 Danish krone 0.109857 0.109842 0.109927 0.109619 Indian rupee 0.00903198 0.00909734 0.00907036 0.00906327 Israeli New Shekel 0.204498 0.206413 0.203214 0.203194 Korean won 0.000547466 0.00054696 0.00054889 0.00055399 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46306 2.46551 2.46402 Malaysian ringgit 0.160671 0.160619 0.160562 Mauritian rupee 0.0162498 0.0162586 0.016273 0.0161909 Mexican peso 0.0422262 0.042854 0.0443979 0.0446392 New Zealand dollar 0.466164 0.462548 0.461742 Norwegian krone 0.0720305 0.071688 Omani rial 1.96148 1.96536 1.96502 1.96641 Peruvian sol 0.202289 0.201946 Philippine peso 0.0128851 0.0129123 0.0128889 0.012972 Polish zloty 0.191186 0.191306 0.191818 Qatari riyal 0.207195 0.207604 0.207716 Russian ruble 0.0084972 0.0084551 0.00837718 0.00842089 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201117 0.201514 0.201623 Singapore dollar 0.560069 0.559306 0.559377 0.558904 South African rand 0.0402567 0.0404154 0.0400741 0.0404363 Swedish krona 0.0720343 0.071847 0.0717908 0.071108 Swiss franc 0.844557 0.838618 0.83394 0.833888 Thai baht 0.0206198 0.0205586 0.020489 Trinidadian dollar 0.112348 0.112685 U.A.E. dirham 0.205361 0.205767 0.205878 Uruguayan peso 0.0193754 0.0194833 0.019477 0.0195326 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

