AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia to deploy more ‘instructors to Burkina Faso’: Lavrov

AFP Published 05 Jun, 2024 06:46pm

ABIDJAN: The number of Russian military instructors in Burkina Faso “will increase”, Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday during a visit the West African nation on a regional tour.

The Kremlin has seen relations with the West plummet since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and has sought to boost its influence in Africa, including in Burkina.

“Russian instructors work here, and their number will increase,” Lavrov told a news conference in the capital Ouagadougou shown live on his ministry’s website.

“At the same time, we are training in Russia representatives of the armed forces and security forces of Burkina Faso,” he added.

Russia FM in Guinea amid Africa influence boost

“This type of partnership is very concrete and has greatly progressed.”

He arrived in the West African nation on Tuesday evening and held talks with the head of the military regime Captain Ibrahim Traore.

After taking power in September 2022, Burkina’s coup leaders expelled French troops and diplomats, and have turned to Russia for military assistance.

“We have had relations with Burkina Faso for a long time and the arrival in power of president Traore has given these relations new impetus,” Lavrov said.

“I have no doubt that thanks to this cooperation, the pockets of terrorists which remain in Burkina Faso will be destroyed,” the veteran Russian minister said.

Russia has bolstered ties with Mali and Niger, two neighbours of Burkina also ruled by soldiers against a background of jihadist attacks.

The three countries have announced their withdrawal from the ECOWAS regional bloc, accusing it of failing to offer enough support in the fight against jihadists.

Ouagadougou was Lavrov’s third stop on his tour after Guinea and Congo.

He was expected to travel on to Chad, where General Mahamat Idriss Deby has just been elected president after three years at the head of a military junta.

Last July, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited African leaders to a summit in Saint Petersburg where he said they agreed to promote a multipolar world order and to fight neo-colonialism.

Putin hailed the “commitment of all our states to the formation of a just and democratic multipolar world order”.

Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Comments

200 characters

Russia to deploy more ‘instructors to Burkina Faso’: Lavrov

PM in China pledges to protect Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Airlink inks MoU with China’s IMIKI Corporation to manufacture smart wearable devices

SBP expected to cut rates by 100bps, Reuters poll shows

KSE-100 extends losses amid selling pressure

Power Division rejects reports of ending net metering policy

Oil comes off four-month low as US jobs data fuels rate cut bets

ADB approves $250mn loan to boost public-private partnerships in Pakistan

Bilawal urges party leaders to meet public expectations, stop in-fighting

Indian shares surge as Modi’s allies pledge support to form government

Read more stories