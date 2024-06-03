Russia FM in Guinea amid Africa influence boost

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on Monday in Guinea, his ministry said, the first trip by Moscow’s top diplomat to the West African country since 2013.

Russia, which has seen its relations with the West plummet after it sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, has sought to boost its influence in Africa in recent years.

Russia’s foreign ministry announced the visit on the Telegram social media app with a photo of Lavrov at Conakry airport but did not provide details on the trip.

Guinea is poor despite considerable mineral and natural resources and has endured decades of dictatorial rule.

State news agency Tass said Guinea would be part of a tour of African countries but did not give details on which other nations Lavrov would visit.

But Russian news agency afrinz.ru said he was expected in Chad on Wednesday “at the head of an important delegation”.

The same article also said that a trip to Burkina Faso was possible, without providing a specific date.

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited African leaders to a summit in Saint Petersburg where he said they agreed to promote a multipolar world order and to fight neo-colonialism.

Putin hailed the “commitment of all our states to the formation of a just and democratic multipolar world order” during a statement to the media following the summit.