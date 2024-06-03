Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia FM in Guinea amid Africa influence boost

AFP Published 03 Jun, 2024 03:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on Monday in Guinea, his ministry said, the first trip by Moscow’s top diplomat to the West African country since 2013.

Russia, which has seen its relations with the West plummet after it sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, has sought to boost its influence in Africa in recent years.

Russia’s foreign ministry announced the visit on the Telegram social media app with a photo of Lavrov at Conakry airport but did not provide details on the trip.

Guinea is poor despite considerable mineral and natural resources and has endured decades of dictatorial rule.

State news agency Tass said Guinea would be part of a tour of African countries but did not give details on which other nations Lavrov would visit.

But Russian news agency afrinz.ru said he was expected in Chad on Wednesday “at the head of an important delegation”.

The same article also said that a trip to Burkina Faso was possible, without providing a specific date.

China could arrange Russia-Ukraine peace conference, Lavrov tells RIA

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited African leaders to a summit in Saint Petersburg where he said they agreed to promote a multipolar world order and to fight neo-colonialism.

Putin hailed the “commitment of all our states to the formation of a just and democratic multipolar world order” during a statement to the media following the summit.

Russia Guinea Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Comments

200 characters

Russia FM in Guinea amid Africa influence boost

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 11.8% in May 2024

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

SC adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Belgium’s Ontex completes divestment of business in Pakistan

KSE-100 loses over 300 points on profit-taking

OGDCL enhances oil & gas production in KP, Sindh wells

FBR digitisation: Aurangzeb calls for utilisation of PRAL, REMIT data

Oil steady as investors weigh up extended OPEC+ supply cuts

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed

Heat wave kills at least 56 in India, nearly 25,000 heat stroke cases, from March-May

Read more stories