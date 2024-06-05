Turkiye to impose stocks, crypto assets transaction tax, official says

ANKARA: Turkiye has almost finalised work on imposing a transaction tax on the purchase and sale of stocks and crypto assets, an economy official said on Wednesday.

The move is part of tightening measures that Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek is pushing through to boost fiscal discipline and price stability after years of turmoil that fueled soaring inflation.

Simsek said previously that the government was also working on a regulation for a minimum corporate tax as part of efforts to establish a fairer tax system.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party last month presented to parliament a draft law including licensing and registration obligations for crypto asset service providers.