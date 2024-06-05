AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (4.19%)
Business & Finance

Turkiye to impose stocks, crypto assets transaction tax, official says

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 12:31pm

ANKARA: Turkiye has almost finalised work on imposing a transaction tax on the purchase and sale of stocks and crypto assets, an economy official said on Wednesday.

The move is part of tightening measures that Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek is pushing through to boost fiscal discipline and price stability after years of turmoil that fueled soaring inflation.

Simsek said previously that the government was also working on a regulation for a minimum corporate tax as part of efforts to establish a fairer tax system.

Turkiye GDP grew 4.5% in 2023 on strong demand; slowdown coming

President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party last month presented to parliament a draft law including licensing and registration obligations for crypto asset service providers.

President Tayyip Erdogan crypto Turkiye Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek crypto bill

