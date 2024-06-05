AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (4.19%)
BOP 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
DFML 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
FFBL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.56%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
HASCOL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
HBL 109.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.24%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.1%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
KOSM 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
OGDC 127.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.09%)
PAEL 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PPL 116.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PRL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.52%)
SSGC 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TRG 68.45 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (4.92%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,817 Decreased By -18 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,147 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.39%)
KSE100 74,562 Decreased By -104.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 23,889 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.12%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan congratulates Modi’s alliance on India election win

AFP Published 05 Jun, 2024 11:55am

TOKYO: Japan on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling alliance on their victory in India’s general election, calling the country an “important partner”.

“We congratulate the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Modi on their declaration of victory,” top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

“India is an important partner for the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we will continue to strengthen the Japan-India relationship,” he said.

Commentators and exit polls had projected an overwhelming victory for Modi, but his Hindu nationalist party lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in a decade.

India’s Modi, allies to meet after humbling election verdict

Modi, once a pariah, has been courted by the United States and European nations as a counterweight to China, despite warnings by rights activists about rising authoritarianism.

Japan and India are both part of the so-called “Quad” grouping which also includes the United States and Australia.

The Indian prime minister also attended the G7 summit in Hiroshima last year, despite India not being part of the bloc.

Narendra Modi India China Japan United States G7 summit Yoshimasa Hayashi Hindu nationalist party INDIA alliance

Comments

200 characters

Japan congratulates Modi’s alliance on India election win

Categorising PBC as strategic SOE: Ministry seeks Cabinet body on SOEs nod

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

Oil near 4-month low after OPEC+ supply plan, US stock build

SBP expected to cut rates by 100bps, Reuters poll shows

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Read more stories