Japan congratulates Modi’s alliance on India election win

TOKYO: Japan on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling alliance on their victory in India’s general election, calling the country an “important partner”.

“We congratulate the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Modi on their declaration of victory,” top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

“India is an important partner for the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we will continue to strengthen the Japan-India relationship,” he said.

Commentators and exit polls had projected an overwhelming victory for Modi, but his Hindu nationalist party lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in a decade.

Modi, once a pariah, has been courted by the United States and European nations as a counterweight to China, despite warnings by rights activists about rising authoritarianism.

Japan and India are both part of the so-called “Quad” grouping which also includes the United States and Australia.

The Indian prime minister also attended the G7 summit in Hiroshima last year, despite India not being part of the bloc.