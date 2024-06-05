AIRLINK 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.34%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
DFML 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
DGKC 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.31%)
FFL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
GGL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
HBL 109.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.41%)
HUBC 139.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.83%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 128.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 117.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
SEARL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.03%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.52%)
SSGC 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.9%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,784 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 24,993 Decreased By -251.6 (-1%)
KSE100 74,293 Decreased By -374.1 (-0.5%)
KSE30 23,799 Decreased By -120.1 (-0.5%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Modi, allies to meet after humbling election verdict

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 10:53am
Vendors arrange newspapers with front pages of India’s general election results in New Delhi on June 5, 2024. The alliance led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a parliamentary majority at the country’s general election, official results showed late on June 4. Photo: AFP
Vendors arrange newspapers with front pages of India’s general election results in New Delhi on June 5, 2024. The alliance led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a parliamentary majority at the country’s general election, official results showed late on June 4. Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to meet his allies on Wednesday to discuss forming the government, a day after his Hindu nationalist party lost its outright majority in parliament in a surprise election verdict.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats on its own in the general election, 32 short of the halfway mark in the 543-member decision-making lower house, according to official results announced late on Tuesday.

Early India vote count shows Modi alliance in majority but short of landslide

The outcome unnerved investors, with stocks falling steeply on Tuesday, since Modi would have to depend on disparate regional parties whose political loyalties have wavered over the years.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP won 293 seats, more than 20 ahead of the 272 needed to form a government.

Newspaper said Modi’s halo had dimmed, with the Indian Express’s banner headline reading “India gives NDA a third term, Modi a message.”

Modi’s own victory in his seat of Varanasi, considered one of the holiest cities for Hindus, was subdued, with his margin of victory down from nearly 500,000 votes at the last general election in 2019 to a little over 150,000.

But this reduced victory may not necessarily mean reform paralysis, the chairman of a government finance panel, Arvind Panagariya, said in an editorial in the Economic Times newspaper.

“Despite the reduced majority in parliament, the necessary reforms are entirely feasible. Delivering sustained growth at a accelerated pace can only strengthen the government’s hand in the coming years,” he said.

Indian shares post worst day in 4 years

The opposition INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party won 230 seats, more than forecast.

Congress alone won 99, almost double the 52 it won in 2019 - a surprise jump that is expected to boost Gandhi’s standing.

The INDIA alliance was also expected to meet on Wednesday in New Delhi, and discuss a future course of action.

Shares in Modi ally Adani’s firm crash 25 percent

But any efforts at government formation by the opposition were likely stymied by two of the BJP’s key allies endorsing Modi and saying their pre-poll alliance with the party was intact.

Addressing a crowd of cheering party workers at the party headquarters late on Tuesday evening, Modi promised to work harder in his third term.

Indian Sikh separatist, IIOJ&K leader elected from jail

“The blessings of the people for the third time after 10 years boosts our morale, gives new strength,” he said.

Narendra Modi India Rahul Gandhi Bharatiya Janata Party Varanasi Indian election National Democratic Alliance INDIA alliance

Comments

200 characters

India’s Modi, allies to meet after humbling election verdict

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

TDRO fails to provide relief to importers, exporters

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Lack of coordination between depts: FBR’s efforts aimed at broadening tax base hit a snag

Offices of Senate chairman, NA Speaker: FO ‘recovers’ copies of controversial cypher

Read more stories