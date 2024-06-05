AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,245 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 74,667 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 23,919 No Change 0 (0%)
Markets Print 2024-06-05

Indian shares post worst day in 4 years

Reuters Published June 5, 2024 Updated June 5, 2024 08:11am

BENGALURU: Indian shares plunged across the board on Tuesday, posting their worst session in more than four years, as voting trends showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance would fall short of a predicted landslide victory.

The NSE Nifty 50 sank 5.9% and the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 5.7%, posting their steepest decline on an election outcome day since 2004.

The rout comes after the blue-chip indexes surged to record highs on Monday as exit polls had projected a much bigger margin of victory.

While the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will still likely form the government, analysts said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning fewer seats could prevent the government from pursuing an aggressive reform agenda.

The Nifty and the Sensex plunged as much as 8.5% earlier, before recouping some losses to end at 21,884.5 points and 72,079.05 points, respectively.

The rout was widespread: 12 of the 13 major indexes ended the day lower, while the more domestically focussed small-cap and mid-cap indexes sank 8%.

“Markets were at an all-time high, a lot of hope was built up (on BJP’s majority) and this will unwind over the next few sessions, said Mayuresh Joshi, Head-Equity Research India, William O’Neil and Company.

“The focus will turn to policy announcements as the reforms will anyway continue with BJP getting an absolute mandate.” Meanwhile, volatility surged to a 16-month high.

TV channels showed the ruling NDA was ahead in nearly 295 seats, while the Congress-led opposition coalition, called INDIA, was ahead in more than 230 seats. 272 seats is the minimum needed for a simple majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament.

Traders said selling by high-frequency traders accelerated the declines and triggered margin calls.

The market is witnessing a significant correction due to margin calls as retail investors were carrying heavily leveraged positions, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

The build-up in fresh short positions has also added to volatility, said Aniket Nerkar, founder of AlPhaStrat, a firm specialising in trading and investment strategies of derivatives.

