AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -96.8 (-1.22%)
BR30 25,245 Decreased By -504.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 74,667 Decreased By -908.6 (-1.2%)
KSE30 23,919 Decreased By -292.9 (-1.21%)
Little business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2024 07:47am

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained bearish on Tuesday, with trading volume staying low. According to Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, the reason behind low trading volume is the slow arrival of Phutti.

The rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between 19,000 to Rs 19,5000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund. The rate of new Phutti is in between Rs 9,500 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

