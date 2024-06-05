WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 4, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 3-June-24 31-May-24 30-May-24 29-May-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104285 0.10432 0.104341 0.104244
Euro 0.819307 0.819923 0.817707 0.82039
Japanese yen 0.0048087 0.0048232 0.00482475 0.0048013
U.K. pound 0.960808 0.961211 0.96125 0.963166
U.S. dollar 0.755679 0.75555 0.756086 0.755632
Algerian dinar 0.0056188 0.0056149 0.00561449 0.0056172
Australian dollar 0.502224 0.501459 0.49879 0.502269
Botswana pula 0.0550134 0.0550796 0.0554211 0.0557656
Brazilian real 0.144304 0.144161 0.145409
Brunei dollar 0.559306 0.559377 0.558904 0.560018
Canadian dollar 0.55422 0.554044 0.552775 0.551556
Chilean peso 0.0008243 0.0008231 0.000833 0.0008413
Czech koruna 0.0331467 0.0331891 0.0330096 0.0331781
Danish krone 0.109842 0.109927 0.109619 0.109961
Indian rupee 0.0090973 0.0090704 0.00906327 0.0090683
Israeli New Shekel 0.206413 0.203214 0.203194 0.204557
Korean won 0.000547 0.0005489 0.00055399 0.0005558
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46551 2.46402 2.46335
Malaysian ringgit 0.160619 0.160562 0.160704
Mauritian rupee 0.0162586 0.016273 0.0161909 0.0162366
Mexican peso 0.042854 0.0443979 0.0446392 0.0445801
New Zealand dollar 0.462548 0.461742 0.464109
Norwegian krone 0.0720305 0.071688 0.0718568
Omani rial 1.96536 1.96502 1.96641 1.96523
Peruvian sol 0.202289 0.201946 0.201394
Philippine peso 0.0129123 0.0128889 0.012972 0.0130374
Polish zloty 0.191306 0.191818 0.192547
Qatari riyal 0.207604 0.207716 0.207591
Russian ruble 0.0084551 0.0083772 0.00842089 0.0084656
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201514 0.201623 0.201502
Singapore dollar 0.559306 0.559377 0.558904 0.560018
South African rand 0.0404154 0.0400741 0.0404363
Swedish krona 0.071847 0.0717908 0.071108 0.0712051
Swiss franc 0.838618 0.83394 0.833888 0.827455
Thai baht 0.0205586 0.020489 0.0206035
Trinidadian dollar 0.112685 0.112226
U.A.E. dirham 0.205767 0.205878 0.205754
Uruguayan peso 0.0194833 0.019477 0.0195326 0.0195032
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments