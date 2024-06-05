WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 4, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-June-24 31-May-24 30-May-24 29-May-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104285 0.10432 0.104341 0.104244 Euro 0.819307 0.819923 0.817707 0.82039 Japanese yen 0.0048087 0.0048232 0.00482475 0.0048013 U.K. pound 0.960808 0.961211 0.96125 0.963166 U.S. dollar 0.755679 0.75555 0.756086 0.755632 Algerian dinar 0.0056188 0.0056149 0.00561449 0.0056172 Australian dollar 0.502224 0.501459 0.49879 0.502269 Botswana pula 0.0550134 0.0550796 0.0554211 0.0557656 Brazilian real 0.144304 0.144161 0.145409 Brunei dollar 0.559306 0.559377 0.558904 0.560018 Canadian dollar 0.55422 0.554044 0.552775 0.551556 Chilean peso 0.0008243 0.0008231 0.000833 0.0008413 Czech koruna 0.0331467 0.0331891 0.0330096 0.0331781 Danish krone 0.109842 0.109927 0.109619 0.109961 Indian rupee 0.0090973 0.0090704 0.00906327 0.0090683 Israeli New Shekel 0.206413 0.203214 0.203194 0.204557 Korean won 0.000547 0.0005489 0.00055399 0.0005558 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46551 2.46402 2.46335 Malaysian ringgit 0.160619 0.160562 0.160704 Mauritian rupee 0.0162586 0.016273 0.0161909 0.0162366 Mexican peso 0.042854 0.0443979 0.0446392 0.0445801 New Zealand dollar 0.462548 0.461742 0.464109 Norwegian krone 0.0720305 0.071688 0.0718568 Omani rial 1.96536 1.96502 1.96641 1.96523 Peruvian sol 0.202289 0.201946 0.201394 Philippine peso 0.0129123 0.0128889 0.012972 0.0130374 Polish zloty 0.191306 0.191818 0.192547 Qatari riyal 0.207604 0.207716 0.207591 Russian ruble 0.0084551 0.0083772 0.00842089 0.0084656 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201514 0.201623 0.201502 Singapore dollar 0.559306 0.559377 0.558904 0.560018 South African rand 0.0404154 0.0400741 0.0404363 Swedish krona 0.071847 0.0717908 0.071108 0.0712051 Swiss franc 0.838618 0.83394 0.833888 0.827455 Thai baht 0.0205586 0.020489 0.0206035 Trinidadian dollar 0.112685 0.112226 U.A.E. dirham 0.205767 0.205878 0.205754 Uruguayan peso 0.0194833 0.019477 0.0195326 0.0195032 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

