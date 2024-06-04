AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -96.8 (-1.22%)
BR30 25,245 Decreased By -504.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 74,667 Decreased By -908.6 (-1.2%)
KSE30 23,919 Decreased By -292.9 (-1.21%)
Main Russian attacks on Donetsk region: Zelensky

AFP Published June 4, 2024

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian forces were focusing their main firepower on the eastern Donetsk region and not northeastern Kharkiv where they launched a new offensive last month.

Russian forces made their most significant territorial gains in 18 months during a major ground assault on the Kharkiv region last month, capturing several Ukrainian border villages and forcing thousands from their homes.

Kyiv rushed reinforcements and equipment to the area, further stretching their defences at a time of manpower and ammunition shortages.

“Most of the fighting and the heaviest attacks are in the Donetsk region. In fact, it is the main focus of Russian attacks,” Zelensky said in an evening address posted on social media.

Three killed in Russian attacks on eastern Ukraine

Zelensky said he had held a meeting with his senior military commanders in Kyiv after returning to Ukraine from visits to several European capitals as well as Singapore and the Philippines over the last week.

Some military analysts said the Russian assault could be a move to try to break through in other areas of the front lines.

Russia claimed to have annexed Donetsk in 2022, despite not having full control over the region.

The Ukrainian mayor of Kharkiv, the regional capital and second most populous city in the country, said Russia launched 76 aerial attacks on on the city in May, almost three times as many as during April.

