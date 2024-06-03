Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel: Biden published partial version of Gaza plan

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:01pm
JERUSALEM: An Israeli government spokesperson quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying on Monday that US President Joe Biden, in advancing a plan to wind down the Gaza war, had published only some of the details.

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed

“The war will be stopped for the purpose of returning hostages and then we will proceed with other discussions,” spokesperson David Mencer quoted Netanyahu as saying, in what appeared a reiteration of Israel’s refusal to call off the offensive against Hamas entirely before the group is destroyed.

