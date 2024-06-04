Spain’s May jobless falls 2.2% from April to 2.61mn

The number of people in Spain registering as jobless fell 2.2% in May from a month earlier, or by 58,560 people, leaving 2.61 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.

The total number of people out of work is the lowest figure since July 2008, according to LSEG data.

Spain gained 62,505 net formal jobs in May to 21.1 million jobs, a separate report from the Social Security Ministry showed.

Unemployment of people under 25 years old decreased 4.8% in May from the previous month, by 9,007 people to 179,075 people.