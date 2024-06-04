AIRLINK 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-3.59%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.16%)
FCCL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.56%)
FFBL 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
HBL 112.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.82%)
HUBC 141.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.81%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
OGDC 130.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.25%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.21%)
PIBTL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.98%)
PPL 118.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.17%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
SEARL 57.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.3%)
SNGP 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.68%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.16%)
TPLP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
TRG 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.83%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 7,860 Decreased By -71.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By -345.8 (-1.34%)
KSE100 74,910 Decreased By -665 (-0.88%)
KSE30 23,995 Decreased By -216.5 (-0.89%)
Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan rout debutants Uganda in T20 World Cup opener

AFP Published 04 Jun, 2024 11:23am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GEORGETOWN: Afghanistan produced a dominant bowling and batting performance to thrash debutants Uganda by 125 runs in the T20 World Cup in Guyana on Monday.

Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran laid the foundations for the win with an opening stand of 154 in Afghanistan’s 183-5.

Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi dazzled with five wickets for just nine runs as Uganda were skittled for 58 in 16 overs.

“It was the kind of start we wanted as a team,” Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said.

“It does not matter who we play, it is about the mindset.

“The hard work we have done in the last few weeks, the way the openers started and the way our bowlers bowled – it was a great overall team effort.”

Afghanistan had looked poised for a massive total after Gurbaz’s 76 off 45 balls which included four fours and four sixes.

Zadran was in similarly swashbuckling form, blasting 70 off 46 deliveries including nine fours and a six.

Gurbaz and Zadran’s opening partnership was the second highest in men’s T20 World Cup history, beaten only by the 170 by England’s Jos Buttler and Alex Hales in 2022.

But when Gurbaz and Zadran fell in the space of four balls, Uganda were able to peg back Afghanistan.

Nortje takes 4-7 as South Africa beat Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

Masaba claimed a piece of cricket history for the East African nation after taking his country’s first ever World Cup wicket, bowling Zadran in the 15th over to leave the score at 154-1.

Alpesh Ramjani then removed Gurbaz, who was caught by Riazat Ali Shah at deep square leg for 76.

Masaba claimed his second wicket, getting rid of Najibullah Zadran, who was caught at deep square leg by Dinesh Nakrani.

Cosmas Kyewuta took the other two wickets.

Any hopes that Uganda’s bowling fightback would spill into their innings were snuffed out by Fazalhaq in the first over.

After Uganda opener Ronak Patel creamed a four off Fazalhaq’s first ball, the Afghan bowler hit back with two wickets with his next two deliveries, removing Patel and Roger Mukasa, to leave the Africans reeling at 4-2.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman then had Simon Ssesazi caught by Fazalhaq off a top edge for four as Uganda slumped to 8-3.

The wickets continued to tumble and Uganda were soon 18-5 in the fifth over.

Fazalhaq took the wickets of Masaba and Robinson Obuya, both caught behind, to complete his five-wicket haul before skipper Khan mopped up the tail by dismissing Bilal Hassan lbw and bowling Hendry Ssenyondo.

Uganda skipper Masaba took positives from his team’s T20 World Cup debut, despite the heavy defeat.

“Pretty special moment for us, hearing our national anthem and seeing our flag at the World Cup,” Masaba said.

“Something I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“First game at the World Cup, lot of nerves. Good to get that out of the way. We will look to come out and play better next game.”

Uganda Alex Hales ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ibrahim Zadran ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Afghanistan vs Uganda

Comments

200 characters

Afghanistan rout debutants Uganda in T20 World Cup opener

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

SIC in assemblies: SC bench resumes hearing

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

India shares plunge as polls show Modi’s mandate slipping

Oil falls up to 1% on worries of supply rising later in 2024

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

Read more stories