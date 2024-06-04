AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Thai exports seen up 1-2% this year, shippers group says

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 11:15am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s exports are expected to rise 1% to 2% this year, the Thai National Shippers’ Council said on Tuesday, maintaining a previous forecast.

Shipments have been good in the first four months of this year and production in key trading partners is likely to recover, except in Japan and China, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chair of the council, told a briefing.

The weakening baht currency is also helping exports, the group said.

Thai Jan export growth fastest in 19 months

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, rose 6.8% in April from a year earlier, helped by increased demand for industrial goods and rice. Shipments increased 1.4% in January-April year-on-year, compared with a fall of 1% in whole of 2023.

