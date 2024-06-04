Maryam for crackdown on electricity thieves

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate crackdown against the electricity thieves.

“Present a comprehensive report on electricity theft based on more authentic data,” said Chief Minister while chairing a special meeting to review issues and actions taken to curb electricity theft in Punjab.

Chief Minister was briefed by Chief Secretary and IG Punjab about the ongoing crackdown against electricity thieves in the province.

They said, “660 police officers are assisting in the campaign against electricity thieves in each district.” They also submitted a report on 05 electricity distribution companies including LESCO.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretaries and other relevant officers were also present.

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘World Cycling Day’ said, “Today is a day to recognize the importance of cycling as an environment-friendly and healthy mode of transportation. Cycling not only reduces our carbon footprint but also keeps us physically and mentally fit.”

