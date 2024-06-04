Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-04

Russian wheat export prices rise again, but demand softens

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices rose again last week as harvest expectations continued to deteriorate, analysts said, while also noting high volatility and reduced demand.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in late June was $248 per metric ton, ending the week up $1 amid low demand, according to the IKAR consultancy.

The Sovecon agriculture consultancy pegged the same class of wheat at $252-$255 a ton, up from $242-$246 a ton FOB.

“Traders noted a softening in demand as buyers anticipate lower prices,” Sovecon said in a weekly note.

Industry analysts continued last week to lower their forecasts for this year’s Russian harvest: Sovecon downgraded its wheat harvest forecast by 3.6 million tons to 82.1 million tons and Rusagrotrans by 5.7 million tons, under an optimistic scenario, to 84.2 million tons.

The weekly consensus forecast by the Rusgrain Union showed a 2.5% decline in the 2024 wheat crop to 84.6 million tons.

However, the Russian authorities have not changed their forecast yet, expecting a wheat harvest of 85 million tons and estimating the area of grain loss at about 850,000 hectares, in the expectation that Russia will be able to maintain the structure of sown areas after reseeding of dead crops.

At the same time, the Agriculture Ministry expects a federal emergency regime to be introduced as early as the end of this week after recent frosts that have killed or damaged crops. That would make it easier for farmers to receive insurance payments.

In some southern regions, the new crop harvest may start in a couple of weeks.

“The weather outlook is somewhat improving for winter wheat in Central Russia and parts of the Volga Valley but remains unfavourable for the South. The delay in spring wheat planting is becoming a bigger issue each week,” Sovecon noted.

In its forecast for June, Russia’s state weather forecaster Hydrometcentre predicted continued difficult agro-meteorological conditions in the south due to drought.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Russian wheat export prices rise again, but demand softens

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Inflation slows to 11.8pc in May, lowest in 30 months

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

Demand of CJP’s recusal: PBC, SCBA denounce political party’s statement

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Read more stories