Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinian presidency hits back at remarks by Iran’s Khamenei on Oct. 7 attack

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2024 05:24pm

DUBAI: The Palestinian people do not need wars that do not serve their ambitions for freedom and independence, the Palestinian presidency said on Monday in response to remarks by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei said the Hamas-led Oct 7. attack on Israel had happened exactly at the moment the region needed it and that there had been a plan “by the US, Zionist individuals, their followers and some of the region’s countries to change the equation in the region.”

Two Palestinian teens killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank, Palestinian officials say

The Palestinian Presidency responded by saying such remarks were clearly aimed at sacrificing Palestinian blood and would not lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Palestine MENA Palestinians

Comments

200 characters

Palestinian presidency hits back at remarks by Iran’s Khamenei on Oct. 7 attack

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 11.8% in May 2024

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

SC adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Belgium’s Ontex completes divestment of business in Pakistan

KSE-100 loses over 300 points on profit-taking

OGDCL enhances oil & gas production in KP, Sindh wells

FBR digitisation: Aurangzeb calls for utilisation of PRAL, REMIT data

Oil steady as investors weigh up extended OPEC+ supply cuts

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed

Heat wave kills at least 56 in India, nearly 25,000 heat stroke cases, from March-May

Read more stories