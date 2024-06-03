Qatar Airways in talks for Airbus, Boeing order

DUBAI: Qatar Airways is in talks with plane makers Airbus and Boeing for a major wide-body order, its chief executive said on Monday.

CEO Badr Mohammed Al Meer told reporters a report that the airline was in talks with Airbus to order A350 and Boeing 777X wide-body jets was largely correct.

Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that the airline was in discussions to buy some 200 aircraft split between Airbus and Boeing.

Al Meer confirmed talks for a three-digit order but said the number of jets being mentioned was off by around 30%.

He declined to say if it was higher or lower than the reported figure.