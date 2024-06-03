Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PM congratulates first Christian woman brigadier

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:30am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Helen Mary Roberts on her promotion to the rank of Brigadier in Pakistan Army Medical Corps as first female member from Christian community.

In a statement, he said, Helen Mary Roberts has become the first Christian woman officer to be promoted to the rank of Brigadier in the military.

The PM said Brigadier Helen proved with her hard work that Pakistani women are not behind men in any field. He said the entire nation, including the Pakistani Christian community, is proud of her.

