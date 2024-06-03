Governor meets Sri Lankan team, seeks better economic ties

LAHORE: Led by Vidura Wickramanayaka, Minister of Buddhadasna Religious and Cultural Affairs, a Sri Lankan delegation, called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House here on Sunday during which issues of mutual interest, ways to enhance cooperation in economic, tourism and other sectors between the two countries were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor underscored the need to enhance existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“Pakistan is committed to extend cultural ties with Sri Lanka. The Government of Pakistan has preserved the ancient Buddhist relics in the historical places Taxila, Takht Bahi and Swat Valley and the Buddhist monuments in Pakistan provides opportunities to increase religious tourism between Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” he said.

The governor said that there is a need to explore new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the economic and tourism sector and ensure sustainable development in the region.

“We invite Sri Lanka to explore the possibilities of joint ventures in tourism and hospitality sectors and to invest in the tourism sector,” the governor said, adding: “Pakistan is committed to promoting peace and cooperation in South Asia.”

The head of the delegation said that he is taking away pleasant memories from here. He praised the hospitality of Pakistanis and especially the liveliness of the people of Lahore.

Later, the governor Punjab in a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association led by All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association President Kashif Adeeb Jadwani and Malik Riasat, said that the role of private sector in the promotion of education is commendable and the government is encouraging the private sector at all levels. He said that private schools are sharing burden of government in education sector.

On this occasion, Kashif Adeeb Jadwani demanded representation of low-fee private schools in the government advisory committee.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Ulema led by Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, head of the Islamic Democratic Party of Pakistan and Ameer of the Central Jamaat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, met with Governor Punjab and congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on assuming the charge of the Governor office.

Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer said that we will fully support the Pakistan Peoples Party at all levels to get the country out of all crises.

