Hyderabad gas blast death toll rises to 10

NNI Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:30am

HYDERABAD: The death toll from a blast at a liquid petroleum gas cylinder filling shop in Hyderabad’s Preetabad area rose to 10 on Sunday.

The blast took place in the LPG cylinder filling shop located on the ground floor of Zacha Bacha Hospital area along Mir Nabi Bux Town Road in UC-8 of Neerunkot town.

The death toll rose to 10 after another injured succumbed to his wounds at Karachi’s Civil Hospital.

At least 60 people, mostly children, received serious burn injuries and had to be shifted to Karachi after being provided emergency treatment at the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

Some 18-22 injured persons with 80pc to 90pc burns were referred to a major hospital in Karachi.

