Punjab EOC warns of a resurgence of polio virus

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Operations Centre has warned of polio virus resurgence as province enters polio high transmission season in June.

The warning was issued by Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khizer Afzaal here on Sunday on the eve of a special polio eradication campaign starting from Monday (today) in six districts of Punjab.

Districts include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Okara and Mianwali.

“With the onset of June, we are entering into polio high transmission season which means that chances of children being affected by polio are very high. This is the season when temperatures will soar above the normal threshold, ideal for polio virus transmission. Also, Punjab is anticipating mass movement in the next three months due to school holidays and Eidul Adha, thereby increasing chances of polio virus reintroduction in Punjab”, underscored the Punjab EOC Coordinator.

Noting provincial challenges, the EOC coordinator said movement of population from core reservoirs was one the major causes of virus importation in Punjab.

He unveiled plan to prevent polio virus reintroduction, saying Punjab was taking special measures to vaccinate children from priority and other populations.

This includes setting up of special vaccination camps at key transit points and shopping malls on Eidul Adha to disallow space to polio virus, said Afzaal.

Punjab is further taking concrete steps to improve coverage of high-risk mobile population during polio eradication campaigns, Mr Afzaal added.

He disclosed that Punjab will be implementing a special polio eradication campaign beginning from Monday (today) which will be held in selected districts of Punjab.

In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue for seven days. While in other three districts including Okara, Multan and Mianwali, the campaign will last five days.

In Rawalpindi and Okara the campaign will be held in selected union councils only.

Over 40,000 polio workers and supervisors will participate in the drive to immunize 6.4 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes 3459 area in-charges, 951 union council medical officers and over 37000 mobile polio team members.

Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has deployed experts from all areas to facilitate implementation of the polio campaign in priority areas.

Punjab EOC coordinator acknowledged the hard work of “our resilient and brave workers, especially females, who are determined to protect every child in the province from the crippling virus even during this intense heatwave”.

Afzaal stressed on the districts to meet every need of the frontline workers to ensure that heatwave challenge is tackled and at the same polio vaccine is delivered to every child.

