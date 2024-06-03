Prices of food items in Peshawar remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items remained high in the open market despite gradual decrease in rates of petroleum products.

A weekly market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday stated that prices of vegetables, live chicken/meat, fruits, sugar, flour, pulses and other items are still sky-high in the local market.

Live chicken/meat was available at Rs 315 per kg against the price of Rs 295 per kg in the previous week, showing an increase of Rs 20 per kg in the retail market.Similarly, the survey said prices of farm eggs remained unchanged as being available at Rs 280 per dozen.

Likewise, it added cow meat without bone was available at Rs 950 per kilogram and with bone at Rs 850 per kg against the official fixed rate and mutton beef was being sold at Rs 2200-2400 per kilogram against the price of Rs 2200 per kg, the survey noted.

A noticeable increase registered in the prices of vegetables in the open market, the survey said.

According to the survey, ginger was available at Rs 800 per kg, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs 800 per kilogram and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs 600 per kilogram.

However, the price of onion was available at Rs 150 per kg while Tajikistan onion was available at Rs 100 per kg.

Tomatoes are being available at reasonable price at Rs 70, Rs 80 and Rs 100 per kilogram.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs 200, capsicum at Rs 200 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs 150 per kg, and curry at Rs 60 per kg, turnip at Rs 80-100 per kg, eggplant (bringle) at Rs 100 per kg, Zucchini(tori) at Rs 80-100 per kg, and lemon was being sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Similarly, arvi was available at Rs 200 per kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 100-120 per kg, green chilly at Rs 150 per kg, cabbage at Rs 100 per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100 per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs 70 per kg in the retail market.

Likewise, the flour price remained unchanged as no further decrease was registered in the retail and wholesale market as the price of a 20-kg sac being sold at Rs 1700, and 80-kg sac available at Rs 8000, the survey noted.

On other hand, the district administration increased the weight of Roti from 100 gram to 150 which will be available at Rs 15 and 200 gram to 250 gram which will be available at Rs 30. Mixed trend in prices of pulses was registered in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality (sela) was available at Rs 340 per kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs 320 per kg, while toota rice was available at Rs 180-200 per kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs 540 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs 260 per kg, moonge at Rs 280 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs 300 per kg, dal Channa at Rs 280 per kg, white lobiya at Rs 450 per kg, red bean at Rs 440 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 280 per kg. Sugar was available at Rs 144 per kg in the retail market against the price of Rs 150 per kg, the survey said.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

Fruits, which are staple, but prices, are high in the local market, according to the survey.

The prices of apple was available at Rs 200-250 per kg, banana Rs 100-150 and Rs 200/dozen, strawberry at Rs 200-300 per kg, melon at Rs 100-120 per kg, watermelon at Rs 70 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs 1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

