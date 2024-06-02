AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rescue worker dies in southern Germany flooding

AFP Published 02 Jun, 2024 09:23pm
A firefighter stands near a flood protection at a flooded street in the small Bavarian village of Eichenau, southern Germany, on June 1, 2024. Photo: AFP
A firefighter stands near a flood protection at a flooded street in the small Bavarian village of Eichenau, southern Germany, on June 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

BERLIN: A volunteer firefighter died during a rescue operation amid heavy rain and flooding in the south of Germany, local police said Sunday.

Four emergency workers were attempting to reach people trapped by the flood waters near Pfaffenhofen in the region of Bavaria when their boat capsized.

Three of the crew managed to pull themselves to safety, while the fourth, a 42-year-old, was found dead in the water by other rescue workers at around 2:20 am (0020 GMT).

“I am saddened by the death of a firefighter in Pfaffenhofen. My thoughts are with his family and colleagues,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X.

Rescuers struggle to reach Afghanistan flood-hit areas

“We owe thanks and respect to the rescue workers and helpers who are fighting the consequences of the floods in many places,” he said.

A rescue operation was underway to find another volunteer firefighter in Offingen, Bavaria.

The 22-year-old fell into the flood waters after his vessel capsized overnight, local police said.

Scholz is expected to visit the flood-affected regions area on Monday, with the German Weather Service (DWD) warning of more rain to come in the southern and eastern parts of Germany.

Heavy rains since Friday have led to flooding across the southern German states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Bavaria, with thousands forced to evacuate.

In Bavaria alone, 3,000 inhabitants had to leave their homes as the flood waters rose, the regional interior ministry said.

Rail services between the cities of Stuttgart and Augsburg were also interrupted after a landslide caused a train to derail.

The front two carriages left the tracks near the city Schwaebisch Gmuend and slid into a car on a street next to the line, according to police. Neither the passengers nor the occupant of the car were injured.

Germany floods

Comments

200 characters

Rescue worker dies in southern Germany flooding

Biden’s Gaza plan ‘not a good deal’ but Israel accepts it: Netanyahu’s aide

Interior Minister orders overseas Pakistanis to be issued urgent passports within 7 days

OPEC+ extends oil cuts to third quarter, discusses 2025, sources say

In phone call with Iranian acting FM, Dar reiterates support for ending genocide in Gaza

Gwadar to become internationally acclaimed world-class port city: Ahsan Iqbal

Iranian ex-president Ahmadinejad registers new bid for post

US military says it destroyed Houthi drone, missiles in Red Sea

Pakistan will look to be positive at T20 World Cup: Babar Azam

Heatstroke killed 33 Indian polling staff on last voting day: state election chief

Taming inflation, providing jobs high priorities: Musadik

Read more stories