Trans fats hamper public health

Industrially Produced Trans Fatty Acids (iTFAs), which are found in every local diet, are a public health concern and a big challenge ahead. They are causing a notable increase in cardiovascular diseases and other chronic illnesses because of their harmful ingredients mainly produced after hydrogenating vegetable oils.

In Pakistan’s ongoing fight against non-communicable diseases, the culprit often goes unseen, however, tucked away in the everyday food items that decorate our tables. Despite this clear and constant danger, the pathway to a trans-fat-free Pakistan is fraught with resistance, and lack of enforcement, thus stressing an emergent need for public education and mass awareness.

A threadbare discussion under the title featuring voices from government, academia, and industry, provided a comprehensive overview of the challenges and a way forward to reduce iTFA consumption. While progress has been made, the findings suggest that a swift and coordinated response is essential to turn the tide on this public health emergency.

The severity of this issue is a stark reality: iTFAs’ consumption is not simply a health concern; it reflects deeper socio-economic and policy-making challenges that Pakistan is currently facing. While the country’s per capita iTFA consumption is alarmingly high, change is hampered by fragmented regulation, economic constraints, and lack of public awareness.

The narrative of iTFAs in Pakistan is two-fold. On the one hand, the complex science and the grim statistics underscore the urgency for change, and on the other, the slow-moving machinery of policy implementation, competing industrial interests, and the ingrained dietary habits of the populace are the big hindrances.

What we need to do is not only a policy overhaul but also a cultural shift that begins with acknowledging that our traditional food practices must adapt to meet the health requirements of our time. The change will involve not only governmental and industrial efforts but also a societal embrace of healthier dietary practices. It involves dispelling myths around iTFA, like the notion that vanaspati ghee—a household staple—is a benign ingredient, when in fact, it is a major source of iTFA.

The solution is multi-tiered. Education must spearhead our strategy, using every tool at our disposal—from school curriculum to social media content—to inform the public about the dangers of iTFA. Here, the media can be an ally, amplifying the message that trans fats are not a trivial matter but a serious health risk.

The food industry, too, must step up. While the implementation of Virtually Trans Fat-Free (VTF) technology is commendable, it’s not a panacea. It needs to be part of a larger movement that includes reevaluating food processing methods, ingredient sourcing, and ultimately, product reformulation.

At the policy level, regulations need teeth. The current standards set by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority to align with World Health Organization recommendations are a step in the right direction, but enforcement remains the challenge. Regional disparities in policy application must be addressed through a unified national strategy that ensures consistency.

But, perhaps most critically, there must be a balance between regulatory stringency and economic vitality. Draconian measures that threaten the livelihoods of those in the food industry are not the answer. Instead, we need smart policies that incentivize the industry to innovate and subsidies or tax breaks that make the transition financially viable.

Above all, we need to see iTFA reduction not as a loss but as an opportunity—a chance to reinvent our food industry, to make Pakistan’s diet not only delicious but also nourishing and health-sustaining. To conclude, eradicating iTFAs from our food supply is not a policy issue, but a moral imperative. It is about placing the health and well-being of our citizens at the forefront, valuing lives over profits, and recognizing that the true wealth of a nation lies not in its GDP but in the health and vitality of its people.

As we rally for this cause, let us remember that the fight against trans fats is not a solitary battle but a collective journey towards a healthier, more sustainable future. It’s a journey we must embark on with determination, knowing that the road is long, but the outcomes — longer, healthier lives — are well worth the effort.

We are not alone in this endeavor; countries like Denmark, Singapore, and Canada have successfully implemented strict regulations on trans fats, dramatically improving public health outcomes and setting a global standard for preventive healthcare.

By following in their footsteps, Pakistan can not only protect its people but also set a precedent for neighboring countries in South Asia. This is our moment to act decisively, prioritizing the well-being of our citizens and ensuring a vibrant future for the generations to come.

