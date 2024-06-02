JI chief demands govt revisit agreements with IPPs, introduce land reforms

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has identified several key factors contributing to the collapse of the national economy, including massive debts, costly agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), tax exemptions for feudal lords, and the ruling elite’s lavish spending of state resources.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Saturday, he highlighted that in the current situation, the wealth accumulated by the rulers is often transferred abroad, as illustrated by the Dubai Property Leaks scandal.

He asserted that a government established on a fraudulent mandate cannot effectively address these issues. Consequently, Jamaat-e-Islami has developed a national agenda to spearhead a movement for reform. Naeem announced that he would present this agenda to the public in two days.

Naeem demanded the government review agreements with IPPs and introduce land reforms. He said the government must provide relief to the small farmers and also reduce the prices of bread and flour.

Naeem said the JI appreciated the talks between Islamabad and Kabul, adding the governments of both Islamic neighbors should reflect responsibility in the wider interest of the betterment of the people of two countries and peace in the region.

He said the completion of Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project was solution to the problem of energy shortages in the country.

