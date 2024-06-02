AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-02

ATC says ‘jail trial doesn’t mean that there will be no justice’

Recorder Report Published 02 Jun, 2024 02:53am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday said that a jail trial does not mean there will be no justice and announced to hold jail trials of four cases relating to torching police vehicles during the May 9 riots from next week.

The court was hearing the cases when PTI activist Ayesha Ali Bhutto and former MNA Rubina appeared before the court and directed the prosecution to ensure the appearance of the suspects at the next hearing on June 6 in Kot Lakhpat jail.

The court also issued bailable arrest warrants of those suspects who did not attend the hearing despite being on bail.

The PTI leaders including Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid were not brought from jail to the court.

Their counsel expressed concerns about the jail trial, however, the court assured that a trial in jail doesn’t imply injustice.

“Decisions are made with fairness and justice,” the court asserted and added, “innocent people should not be afraid.”

Meanwhile, another court also issued bailable arrest warrants of the Investigating Officers (IOs) and the SHOs concerned for not presenting a record of May 9 cases in bail petitions of PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Senator Ijaz Ch.

The court directed a special prosecutor to ensure the appearance of the police officials along with the record of the cases on June 4.

The court was hearing bail petitions of Dr Yasmin in five cases of the May 9 riots and Senator Ijaz in eight cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Anti Terrorism Court May 9 riots Ayesha Ali Bhutto

Comments

200 characters

ATC says ‘jail trial doesn’t mean that there will be no justice’

Taming inflation, providing jobs high priorities: Musadik

Kids’ immunization: Govt approves Rs12.30bn TSG for health ministry

FTO proposes massive changes in tax policy/laws

OPEC+ set to decide oil output policy for 2024, possibly into 2025

Law modules in trainings: CCP, PICG agree to broaden collaboration

Reaction to Musadik’s, Kundi’s offer: No talks with ‘beneficiaries of Form 47’: PTI

Live-streaming NAB amendment: SC explains why KP’s plea rejected

FIA summons PTI bigwigs to probe controversial social media post

Off-dock terminal NLC Sultanabad: FBR declares it as customs port

GEPCO tender: local suppliers ‘knock out’ int’l bidder

Read more stories