ATC says ‘jail trial doesn’t mean that there will be no justice’

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday said that a jail trial does not mean there will be no justice and announced to hold jail trials of four cases relating to torching police vehicles during the May 9 riots from next week.

The court was hearing the cases when PTI activist Ayesha Ali Bhutto and former MNA Rubina appeared before the court and directed the prosecution to ensure the appearance of the suspects at the next hearing on June 6 in Kot Lakhpat jail.

The court also issued bailable arrest warrants of those suspects who did not attend the hearing despite being on bail.

The PTI leaders including Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid were not brought from jail to the court.

Their counsel expressed concerns about the jail trial, however, the court assured that a trial in jail doesn’t imply injustice.

“Decisions are made with fairness and justice,” the court asserted and added, “innocent people should not be afraid.”

Meanwhile, another court also issued bailable arrest warrants of the Investigating Officers (IOs) and the SHOs concerned for not presenting a record of May 9 cases in bail petitions of PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Senator Ijaz Ch.

The court directed a special prosecutor to ensure the appearance of the police officials along with the record of the cases on June 4.

The court was hearing bail petitions of Dr Yasmin in five cases of the May 9 riots and Senator Ijaz in eight cases.

