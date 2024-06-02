AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-02

Gold posts fourth monthly rise on Fed rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 02 Jun, 2024 02:53am

BENGALURU: Gold prices eased on Friday as investors digested US inflation report that was largely in line with estimates, although expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year kept bullion on track for its fourth straight monthly gain.

Spot gold gave up earlier gains to trade down 0.7% at $2,326.90 per ounce as of 1:50 p.m. ET (1750 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.9% lower at $2,345.8.

However, bullion was up 1.8% for the month. On May 20, prices hit an all-time high of $2,449.89. “Gold is down despite the friendly PCE report and softer consumer spending, which could suggest near-term exhaustion in what has been a remarkable rally in 2024,” said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.

Data showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 0.3% in April, in line with forecasts by economists polled by Reuters.

In the 12 months through March, PCE inflation gained 2.7% as expected. “Multiple Fed governors have said that it will take a few months of softer inflation to convince them it’s safe to cut rates. A September rate move remains close to a coin-flip, though odds will increase slightly after today,” Wong said.

Traders on Friday added to bets the Fed will deliver a first rate cut in September after a US Commerce Department report showed inflation may have made a little progress toward the Fed’s 2% goal last month. Dallas Fed Bank President Lorie Logan said on Thursday she believes inflation is still heading to the Fed’s 2% target, but noted that it is too early to consider cutting interest rates.

While gold is often considered a safeguard against inflation, higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset. Elsewhere, spot silver dropped 2.7% to $30.34 per ounce, but logged its biggest monthly gain since November 2022. Platinum climbed 1.4% to $1,038.25, and palladium slipped 4% to $909.71.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold US gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold posts fourth monthly rise on Fed rate cut hopes

Taming inflation, providing jobs high priorities: Musadik

Kids’ immunization: Govt approves Rs12.30bn TSG for health ministry

FTO proposes massive changes in tax policy/laws

OPEC+ set to decide oil output policy for 2024, possibly into 2025

Law modules in trainings: CCP, PICG agree to broaden collaboration

Reaction to Musadik’s, Kundi’s offer: No talks with ‘beneficiaries of Form 47’: PTI

Live-streaming NAB amendment: SC explains why KP’s plea rejected

FIA summons PTI bigwigs to probe controversial social media post

Off-dock terminal NLC Sultanabad: FBR declares it as customs port

GEPCO tender: local suppliers ‘knock out’ int’l bidder

Read more stories