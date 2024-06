DUBAI: More than 36,379 Palestinians have been confirmed killed and 82,407 have been injured in the Israeli military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

WFP warns of ‘apocalyptic’ scenes in southern Gaza

Some 95 Palestinians were killed and 350 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added. The ministry says thousands of other dead are most likely lost in the rubble of the enclave.