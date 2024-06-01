Gold prices gain slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday inched up on the local market with silver standing unchanged, traders said. The precious metal gained Rs500 and Rs429 to Rs241700 per tola and Rs207219 per 10 grams, respectively.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 31
|
278.42
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 31
|
278.22
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 31
|
157.31
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 31
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 31
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / May 31
|
1.08
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 31
|
5277.51
|
India Sensex / May 31
|
73961.31
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 31
|
38487.90
|
Nasdaq / May 31
|
16735.02
|
Hang Seng / May 31
|
18079.61
|
FTSE 100 / May 31
|
8275.38
|
Dow Jones / May 31
|
38686.32
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 31
|
18497.94
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 31
|
76.99
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 31
|
19935
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 31
|
207219
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 31
|
2327.33
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 31
|
75.11
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 1
|
268.36
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jun 1
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jun 1
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jun 1
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jun 1
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jun 1
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jun 1
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jun 1
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jun 1
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jun 1
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Jun 1
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jun 1
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jun 1
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jun 1
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Jun 1
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Jun 1
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jun 1
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 1
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Jun 1
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
