Pakistan Print 2024-06-01

ATC grants bail to PTI lawyers in attack on Khawar Maneka case

Fazal Sher Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers in a terrorism case registered against them regarding the attack on Khawar Maneka.

The Accountability Court judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case granted bail to PTI lawyer Usman Riaz Gull in the case registered against PTI’s lawyer regarding the alleged attack on Khawar Maneka, after the hearing of appeals filed by PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife against the verdict of the trial court in Iddat case.

The court approved interim bail of Riaz Gull against a surety bond of Rs 5,000.

The court had granted bail to other lawyers including Naeem Haider Panjutha, Ali Ijaz Buttar, Zahid Bashir Dar, and Mirza Asif Baig on May 30.

The court approved interim bail of Riaz Gull till June 12.

The police registered the first information report on May 29 at the complaint of district court’s security in-charge under Section 7ATA [Anti-Terrorism Act], section 506 [criminal intimidation, 504 [Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace], section 186 [obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions], 324 [attempt to commit qatl-i-amd], 147 [punishment for rioting],149 [offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly], 341 [wrongful restraint ], 353 [assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty] and 384 [theft after preparation made for causing death].

The FIR says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers including Naeem Haider Panjuta, Ali Ijaz Buttar, Zahid Bashir Dar, Usman Gull, and Ansar Kayani, besides 20 to 25 unidentified individuals allegedly attacked Maneka in the district courts premises.

It says Advocate Burki led the mob as he incited it through provocative statements, hurled death threats and kicked Khawar Maneka.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ATC grants bail to PTI lawyers in attack on Khawar Maneka case

