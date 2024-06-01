AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 01, 2024
Markets Print 2024-06-01

S&P 500, Nasdaq drop as investors weigh Fed moves

Reuters Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gave up early gains on Friday and were set to snap their five-week winning streaks, as investors evaluated the timing of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve following an inflation report largely in line with estimates.

After opening marginally higher, the indexes dropped to a two-week low, weighed by megacap growth names such as Alphabet, Amazon.com and Nvidia, which lost between 1.1% and 2.6 %.

Technology led declines among the S&P 500 sectors, falling 1.5% and on track for its worst week in over a month, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index lost 2.6%.

US inflation tracked sideways in April, a worrying sign for the central bank that suggests the elevated pace of price increases could last longer than expected, according to the Fed’s preferred Personal Consumption Expenditure report.

“Progress on disinflation has clearly stalled this year,” said Cameron Dawson, chief investment officer at Newedge Wealth.

“The inflation data is not hot enough to suggest that (the Fed) needs to hike rates again, but it’s not cool enough to suggest that they can cut rates right away.”

Still, expectations for a September rate cut climbed to over 55%, compared with 48.7% seen before the data, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Tech and chip stocks, which have led Wall Street’s recent rally, retreated this week as a spike in Treasury yields pressured riskier assets.

The blue-chip Dow fared better than its peers, helped by healthcare stocks. The S&P 500 healthcare sector was among the gainers, up 0.7%, along with real estate’s 1.2% rise.

“Investors are starting to look for parts of the market where there’s better value and they are rotating into those that have been laggards,” said Garrett Melson, portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers.

Further weighing on sentiment, the Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 35.4, significantly below the estimated reading of 41.

Comments from Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, a Federal Open Market Committee voting member, are expected later in the day.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 57.67 points, or 0.15%, at 38,169.15, the S&P 500 was down 26.62 points, or 0.51%, at 5,208.86, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 206.02 points, or 1.23%, at 16,531.06.

Among big movers, Dell plummeted 22% after it forecast current-quarter profit below market estimates and signaled that higher costs to build servers that meet heavy AI workloads would dent its annual margins.

Zscaler jumped 6.5% after the security solutions provider forecast fourth-quarter results above estimates.

