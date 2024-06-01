Punjab to set up ‘tax-free garments city’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the provincial government is establishing a tax-free garment city, where women will be given six months of free training and scholarship.

“We are trying to eliminate gender disparity and the first virtual police station for women has been established,” the CM said, adding: “Improvement and reforms in every sector are among my priorities.”

During a meeting with a 22-member delegation of local heads of UN subsidiary bodies, led by United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Muhammad Yahya, the CM said, “I am trying to solve every public problem on priority basis. Seeing the poor economy and deprived people, I keep thinking to strengthen them financially. The people will soon start benefitting from the fruits of these reforms.”

The meeting discussed the ongoing development projects in Punjab launched with the cooperation of United Nations agencies. In the meeting, it was agreed to increase cooperation in education, health, agriculture and other sectors.

The CM briefed the visiting delegation about government policy on education and health sector reforms. She said, “For the first time in Pakistan, Air Ambulance Service will start from Punjab, and the first public sector cancer hospital is being built in Lahore. About 2500 Basic Health Units, 300 Rural Health Centres and major hospitals in the province are being revamped, besides free delivery of two-month medicines stock at the doorsteps of patients suffering from fatal diseases. In order to cope with stunting and malnutrition in children, we are providing free milk to the students of public sector primary schools across Punjab.”

She added, “Punjab’s agriculture has full potential to transform Pakistan’s economy. Farms in villages will be supported for livestock development, besides the provision of Interest-free loans and machinery to small farmers.” She also said, “For the first time, the best waste management system is being introduced in every city of Punjab.” She added, “For the first time, a system of grading officers is being implemented to improve upon service delivery and good governance.”

She flagged, “Nawaz Sharif will make IT City the Silicon Valley of Pakistan.” She said, “Despite obstacles, I consider it an honor to be the Chief Minister of Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab. We are designing a system of providing complete health facilities in all districts.” She further said, “The common goal of the United Nations projects and our priorities is to serve the people of Punjab. The target of construction of 100,000 houses for the low-income classes will also be met with the cooperation of UN agencies.”

Muhammad Yahya, head of the UN team, said, “I was eager to see Lahore, the people of Punjab are impressive. We will fully support Punjab government in its public welfare mission.”

UNDP Representative Samuel said, “The welfare project of Pakistan, especially Punjab, is commendable.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also attended the meeting.

Moreover, in a meeting with French Ambassador H.E. Nicolas Galey and Economic Consul H.E. Laurent Chopiton, the CM Maryam said, “Pakistan and France have a rich history of friendship and cooperation.”

Nicholas Gayle appreciated various public welfare initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Punjab. He said, “We want to work together for the development and stability of Pakistan.” It was agreed in the meeting to increase cooperation on measures to combat climate change and environmental protection. Gayle said, “Collaboration is essential in addressing global challenges such as climate change.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024