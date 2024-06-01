AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-01

Meezan Bank, Legends Arena join hands to promote sports, fitness

Recorder Report Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Legends Arena, a state-of-the-art sports facility in Karachi.

Under this partnership, Meezan Bank cardholders will enjoy discounted access to various premium facilities at Legends Arena including cricket pitches, futsal fields, padel courts, tennis courts, badminton courts, and more.

The signing ceremony was held at Legends Arena marks the beginning of a collaboration aimed at promoting sports, health & fitness, and community engagement.

The signing ceremony concluded with a tour of Legends Arena, showcasing its extensive range of facilities and services. Both Meezan Bank and Legends Arena are confident that this partnership will bring significant benefits to their customers and the wider community.

Syed Iftikhar Ul Haq, Group Head Consumer Finance at Meezan Bank has said that Meezan Bank is committed to deliver exceptional value to its customers and encouraging them to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.

“This partnership with Legends Arena aligns with our goal of offering unparalleled benefits to our valued cardholders and promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports and recreational activities,” he added.

Saud Ahmed, Director at Legends Arena said that this partnership offers Meezan bank’s cardholders access to premium sports facilities at exclusive rates.

This initiative highlights the bank’s dedication to supporting the sports and physical activity sector, ensuring it remains vibrant and accessible. It will further enable the bank to deliver opportunities for its customer base to get active.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Meezan Bank Legends Arena

Comments

200 characters

Meezan Bank, Legends Arena join hands to promote sports, fitness

Govt slashes PSDP by Rs204bn

APCC approves Rs1221bn federal PSDP

Nepra supports over Rs60bn KE write-offs

Blome reaffirms support to reform programme

Plea challenging Tax Laws (Amendment) Act: LHC issues notices to ministry of law, FBR & AGP

Nepra gives approval to additional financial burden on consumers

Power, water charges for AJK: Centre may form panel to discover ‘political’ solution

Immovable properties: BHC declares Section 7E of ITO as ultra vires to constitution

Alleged involvement in refund issue: FBR fires four senior IR officers

Ogra announces cut in LPG price

Read more stories