Meezan Bank, Legends Arena join hands to promote sports, fitness

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Legends Arena, a state-of-the-art sports facility in Karachi.

Under this partnership, Meezan Bank cardholders will enjoy discounted access to various premium facilities at Legends Arena including cricket pitches, futsal fields, padel courts, tennis courts, badminton courts, and more.

The signing ceremony was held at Legends Arena marks the beginning of a collaboration aimed at promoting sports, health & fitness, and community engagement.

The signing ceremony concluded with a tour of Legends Arena, showcasing its extensive range of facilities and services. Both Meezan Bank and Legends Arena are confident that this partnership will bring significant benefits to their customers and the wider community.

Syed Iftikhar Ul Haq, Group Head Consumer Finance at Meezan Bank has said that Meezan Bank is committed to deliver exceptional value to its customers and encouraging them to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.

“This partnership with Legends Arena aligns with our goal of offering unparalleled benefits to our valued cardholders and promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports and recreational activities,” he added.

Saud Ahmed, Director at Legends Arena said that this partnership offers Meezan bank’s cardholders access to premium sports facilities at exclusive rates.

This initiative highlights the bank’s dedication to supporting the sports and physical activity sector, ensuring it remains vibrant and accessible. It will further enable the bank to deliver opportunities for its customer base to get active.

