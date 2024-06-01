172 public sector buildings to be provided 47MW solar electricity: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that 172 public sector buildings will initially be provided with 47 MW of electricity through solarization in three different phases.

He expressed these views at the Energy Department during a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank's technical mission. The World Bank mission was led by Senior Energy Specialist/Task Team Leader Dmytro Glazkov while Project Director Sindh Solar Energy Mahfooz Qazi and others were also present on the occasion.

Minister Energy gave more details and said that in the first phase of solarization, 21.7MW of electricity is being provided through the solar panels of 34 public sector buildings, while in the second phase, 3.30 MW will be completed by 2024 and 23 government buildings will be provided with 10 MW of electricity through solar panels. Similarly, in the third phase, there is a plan to provide 15 MW electricity to 100 government buildings through solarization from July 2024.

Minister added that 4MW floating solar will be installed at Hyderabad Qasimabad treatment plant. Nasir Shah told the delegation that according to the party manifesto and direct chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, free electricity should be provided to the people as soon as possible through solarization. The Sindh government is focusing on speeding up the solarization process as much as possible.

He said that the Energy Department is trying to provide free electricity to poor consumers using 100 to 300 units through phased solarization, while work on various projects is going on.

The delegation of the World Bank Technical Mission expressed satisfaction over the pace of the solar energy project and assured its full cooperation.

Nasir Shah told the delegation that the pace of the solar project is being monitored on a daily basis and directed to accelerate it further.

