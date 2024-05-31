AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,958 Increased By 122.7 (1.57%)
BR30 25,727 Increased By 396.8 (1.57%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks end higher for third month

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 09:37pm

London stocks closed higher on Friday, logging a third straight month of gains, as investors cheered an in-line inflation reading from the U.S. that brought back some hopes of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.3%. Both indexes logged a third straight month of gains, despite ending the week lower.

The much awaited U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data showed inflation rose in line with expectations in April, reviving some bets of a September interest rate cut from the Fed.

Meanwhile, euro zone inflation rose in May, data showed, in a sign that the European Central Bank still faces a slow and uncertain journey to rein in prices.

Analysts predict that the Bank of England will closely align with the European Central Bank’s actions to initiate the rate-cutting cycle, with the ECB almost assured to cut rates next week.

London stocks inch higher as US, Euro inflation data loom

“Despite the higher reading, it hasn’t derailed expectations about rate cuts next week and markets still pricing in over 90% chance that we will see a cut from the ECB,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

“The BoE has more pressure than the Fed in terms of needing to cut rates soon, but they’re going to continue to claim independence from other central banks and just listen to the data,” Hathorn added.

The utilities sector on the FTSE 350 rose 3.3% to log its best day since November 2022. Energy infrastructure operator National Grid topped the FTSE 100 with a 4.7% rise.

Amid the broader gains, the construction and materials sector declined 0.9%, the most among sectors.

JD Sports Fashion was the top loser on the benchmark index, sliding 4.7% after the sportswear retailer kept its profit outlook unchanged.

Aston Martin ended among the top gainers of the FTSE 250 index with a 4.7% rise after a report said that it had delayed the launch of its EV until at least 2026.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index FTSE index

Comments

200 characters

London stocks end higher for third month

Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 40% stake in GO Pakistan

Pakistan’s FY25 budget to be presented on June 10, sources say

Azerbaijan FM acknowledges Pakistan’s ‘pivotal role’ in regional stability: ISPR

Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Reversal in stance: SBP might opt for rate cut in upcoming MPC meeting, brokerage house says

PM Shehbaz to visit China on June 4: FO

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after conviction verdict

Pakistan battles forest fires amidst heat wave

At least 24 dead in eastern India as temperatures soar

Read more stories