AIRLINK 76.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.42%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
DGKC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFBL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.38%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
HBL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 38.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
OGDC 133.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PPL 120.12 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.4%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
SNGP 66.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
TRG 63.40 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.82%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.39%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,928 Increased By 93.5 (1.19%)
BR30 25,592 Increased By 261.8 (1.03%)
KSE100 75,613 Increased By 735.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 24,251 Increased By 262.8 (1.1%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks inch higher as US, Euro inflation data loom

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 02:00pm

London stocks moved slightly higher on Friday, and were set for a third straight month of gains, as investors await inflation readings from Europe and the US that will likely dictate the path of interest rates globally.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3% at 8,255.49 points.

The index is set for a third week of declines, the longest such run in nearly three months. Still, it is 1.4% higher for the month of May, poised for a third consecutive month of gains.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat, set to log its first weekly loss in five. Investors were on edge as they braced for the pivotal euro zone and US inflation data later in the day. “There’s room for a relief rally here,” said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro.

British equities drop as interest rate outlook weighs

“The markets have been under pressure and data from the US and Europe may trigger this relief rally. The ingredients are in place for the UK rally.”

The euro zone inflation report for May – due 0900 GMT – is anticipated to reveal a modest increase.

Analysts predict that the Bank of England will closely align with the European Central Bank’s actions to initiate the rate-cutting cycle.

A rate cut by the ECB is almost assured next week.

US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, the Federal Reserve’s favoured inflation metric, is also due later in the day.

Among individual stocks, Centrica jumped 3.4% the most on the FTSE 100, after RBC upgraded the stock to “outperform” from “sector perform”.

JD Sports Fashion was the top loser on the benchmark index, sliding 9.7% after the sportswear retailer kept its profit outlook unchanged.

It also dragged the FTSE 350 retail index to the bottom among sectors.

London stocks

Comments

200 characters

London stocks inch higher as US, Euro inflation data loom

Pakistan’s FY25 budget to be presented on June 10, sources say

Azerbaijan FM acknowledges Pakistan’s ‘pivotal role’ in regional stability: ISPR

‘Revenue-based load-shedding’: Nepra chief urges govt to alter law

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit China on June 4: FO

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 850 points

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after conviction verdict

At least 15 dead in eastern India over 24 hours as temperatures soar

Oil slips after Fed signals no rush to cut rates as key US inflation data awaited

Read more stories