Hong Kong stocks end week with a loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended the week with another loss Friday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street even after US data that boosted interest rate cut hopes, while focus is now on the release of inflation data out of Washington later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.83 percent, or 150.58 points, to 18,079.61.

Hong Kong stocks extend losses at open

The Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.16 percent, or 4.86 points, to 3,086.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.20 percent, or 3.53 points, to 1,729.65.