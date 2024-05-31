AIRLINK 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.09%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.07%)
DGKC 89.34 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.37%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.27%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
HBL 113.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.6%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
PPL 120.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.55%)
PRL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.31%)
SNGP 66.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
SSGC 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.47%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,927 Increased By 91.8 (1.17%)
BR30 25,641 Increased By 310.9 (1.23%)
KSE100 75,610 Increased By 731.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 24,239 Increased By 251.5 (1.05%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks end week with a loss

AFP Published 31 May, 2024 01:25pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended the week with another loss Friday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street even after US data that boosted interest rate cut hopes, while focus is now on the release of inflation data out of Washington later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.83 percent, or 150.58 points, to 18,079.61.

Hong Kong stocks extend losses at open

The Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.16 percent, or 4.86 points, to 3,086.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.20 percent, or 3.53 points, to 1,729.65.

Hong Kong shares

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong stocks end week with a loss

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit China on June 4: FO

Pakistan’s FY25 budget to be presented on June 10, sources say

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

At least 15 dead in eastern India over 24 hours as temperatures soar

Oil falls as Fed policymakers look to maintain rate cuts, gasoline stocks rise

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

Read more stories