AIRLINK 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.09%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.07%)
DGKC 89.34 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.37%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.27%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
HBL 113.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.6%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
PPL 120.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.55%)
PRL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.31%)
SNGP 66.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
SSGC 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.47%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,927 Increased By 91.8 (1.17%)
BR30 25,641 Increased By 310.9 (1.23%)
KSE100 75,610 Increased By 731.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 24,239 Increased By 251.5 (1.05%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore declines on softening near-term demand

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 11:48am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures extended declines on Friday as softening near-term demand and bleak factory data in top consumer China weighed on sentiment.

The most-traded September iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was 1.42% lower at 867.5 yuan ($119.80) per metric ton in the morning session.

It logged an intraday low of 861 yuan earlier in the day.

The benchmark July iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was, however, 0.15% higher at $115.8 a ton as of 0335 GMT.

The average daily hot metal output among steelmakers surveyed dropped by 0.4% week-on-week to about 2.36 million tons as of May 31, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

Some steel mills had opted for a wait-and-see approach, with suppressed purchasing enthusiasm for iron ore, information provider Shanghai Metals Market said in a report on Thursday.

China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in May, an official factory survey showed on Friday, keeping alive calls for fresh stimulus as a protracted property crisis continued to weigh on businesses, consumers and investors.

Iron ore easier

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE fell, with coking coal down 1.66% at 1,686.5 yuan ($232.91) a ton, and coke plummeting 3.29% to 2,289.5 yuan ($316.18).

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) were mostly down.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore declines on softening near-term demand

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

At least 15 dead in eastern India over 24 hours as temperatures soar

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

Oil falls as Fed policymakers look to maintain rate cuts, gasoline stocks rise

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Read more stories