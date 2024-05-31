AIRLINK 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.09%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.07%)
DGKC 89.34 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.37%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.27%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
HBL 113.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.6%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
PPL 120.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.55%)
PRL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.31%)
SNGP 66.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
SSGC 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.47%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,927 Increased By 91.8 (1.17%)
BR30 25,641 Increased By 310.9 (1.23%)
KSE100 75,610 Increased By 731.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 24,239 Increased By 251.5 (1.05%)
Commodity, banking stocks help Australian shares snap 3-day slide

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024

Australian shares snapped a three-day slide on Friday in broad-based buying led by commodity and banking stocks, as a downward revision to the first-quarter US economic growth raised hopes of at least one rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6% at 7,677.1 as of 0109 GMT.

The benchmark was, however, set to post its second consecutive weekly decline. Data showed that the US economy grew more slowly in the first quarter than previously estimated, as consumer spending fell, bolstering market expectations for a Fed rate cut in September.

The data helped calm investors’ nerves back in Sydney after Australian inflation and retail sales data released earlier in the week fanned fears that interest rates would not be lowered any time soon.

Markets are now awaiting the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, due later in the day.

In Sydney, heavyweight financial stocks gained 0.5%, with all the “Big Four” banks trading up between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Miners gained 0.5%, with Rio Tinto and BHP up 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively.

Gold stocks advanced 2%, tracking a rebound in bullion prices in the previous session as the US dollar weakened on the gross domestic product data.

Energy stocks rose after a seven-session losing streak, trading 0.8% higher.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Healthcare stocks gained 1%.

Telix Pharmaceuticals jumped as much as 10.8% to hit a record high after announcing positive data from a clinical trial.

It was the top gainer on the benchmark stock index.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped a five-session losing streak and was trading 1.4% higher at 11,716.63. It was set for its best session in two weeks.

Australian shares

