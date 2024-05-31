AIRLINK 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.09%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.07%)
DGKC 89.34 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.37%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.27%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
HBL 113.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.6%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
PPL 120.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.55%)
PRL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.31%)
SNGP 66.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
SSGC 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.47%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,927 Increased By 91.8 (1.17%)
BR30 25,641 Increased By 310.9 (1.23%)
KSE100 75,610 Increased By 731.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 24,239 Increased By 251.5 (1.05%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to inch higher on pullback in US yields, possible inflows

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 11:09am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee on Friday is set to receive a boost from the dip in US Treasury yields before key inflation data and likely equity inflows.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at 83.28 to the US dollar, compared with 83.3175 in the previous session.

India’s national election exit polls will be out on Saturday.

“I would say interbank is right now slightly short (on dollar/rupee) heading into the exit polls,” a currency trader at a bank said.

The dollar and US yields pullback alongside possible inflows may push the dollar/rupee down to 83.20, he said.

The MSCI index adjustment, which will come into effect from May 31, is expected to bring in foreign inflows of $2.5 billion.

Most of the passive flows related to this either come on the same day of the adjustment or the day before, a foreign exchange spot trader at a foreign bank said.

The MSCI inflow was cited for the recovery in the rupee later in Thursday’s session. Asian currencies were slightly higher on the day on the back of a pullback in US yields and the dollar index.

Data showed the world’s largest economy grew more slowly than previously estimated in the first quarter amid a downward revision in consumer spending, boosting demand for US Treasuries.

Rupee halts 3-day losing streak on flows

Focus now turns to the April US core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data due later in the day, which will hold cues on whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year.

The US first quarter core PCE number, released alongside the GDP numbers, was revised lower to 3.6% than the initial print of 3.7%.

“That revision is likely to be carried through to today’s monthly April core PCE figures and adds some downside risk to the 2.8% on-year consensus forecast,” ING Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to inch higher on pullback in US yields, possible inflows

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

At least 15 dead in eastern India over 24 hours as temperatures soar

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

Oil falls as Fed policymakers look to maintain rate cuts, gasoline stocks rise

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Read more stories