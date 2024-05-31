AIRLINK 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.09%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.07%)
DGKC 89.34 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.37%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.27%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
HBL 113.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.6%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
PPL 120.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.55%)
PRL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.31%)
SNGP 66.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
SSGC 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.47%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,927 Increased By 91.8 (1.17%)
BR30 25,641 Increased By 310.9 (1.23%)
KSE100 75,610 Increased By 731.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 24,239 Increased By 251.5 (1.05%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields little changed ahead of debt supply

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 11:08am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged on Friday after tracking US yields lower in early trade, as traders await fresh debt supply through the weekly auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.9915% as of 9:55 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 6.9966%.

“At the current levels, traders want to assess fresh demand at the auction, and hence the early rally has seen a pause,” trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi will raise 290 billion rupees ($3.48 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day and the auction includes a new five-year paper worth 120 billion rupees.

US yields eased after data showed the world’s largest economy grew slower than estimated in the first quarter as consumer spending was revised lower, suggesting the Federal Reserve has scope to cut interest rates later this year.

Gross domestic product grew at a 1.3% annualised rate, down from the advance estimate of 1.6% and notably slower than the 3.4% pace in the final three months of 2023.

Bets of a rate cut in September improved marginally to 51% from 47% before the data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Back home, the central government has bought back bonds worth an aggregate of around 230 billion rupees this month, and cut the supply of Treasury Bills by 600 billion rupees till the end of June, amid strong cash position.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

Traders await the result of the general election due on Tuesday, followed by the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision on Friday.

The RBI will cut interest rates just once this year, most likely in October-December rather than next quarter, although there was no clear majority among economists polled by Reuters on the timing of the first move.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields little changed ahead of debt supply

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

At least 15 dead in eastern India over 24 hours as temperatures soar

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

Oil falls as Fed policymakers look to maintain rate cuts, gasoline stocks rise

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Read more stories