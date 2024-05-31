AIRLINK 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.09%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.07%)
DGKC 89.34 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.37%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.27%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
HBL 113.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.6%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
PPL 120.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.55%)
PRL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.31%)
SNGP 66.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
SSGC 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.47%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,927 Increased By 91.8 (1.17%)
BR30 25,641 Increased By 310.9 (1.23%)
KSE100 75,610 Increased By 731.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 24,239 Increased By 251.5 (1.05%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Asian currencies mixed, stocks gain ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 11:01am

Most Asian currencies drifted in a narrow range on Friday but were set for monthly gains, while shares rose as investors awaited key US inflation data for clues on global interest rates.

The Thai baht and Taiwan dollar were poised for their first monthly rises since the start of the year, while the Indonesian rupiah was set to record its first monthly gain since February.

Other currencies such as the Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit also were set to post monthly rises.

On the day, the Philippines peso and the Indonesian rupiah gained marginally.

The Taiwan dollar, Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won traded between flat and 0.2% lower.

The U.S personal consumption expenditures (PCE) reading later in the day will be the primary focus for traders looking for guidance on the outlook for policy rates.

In Asia, traders are bracing for an inflation data deluge next week from Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia and South Korea to gauge how their respective central banks could react to control inflation.

“Headline inflation across most of Emerging Asia is now either below or only slightly above central bank targets. Nevertheless, policymakers have struck a slightly more hawkish tone recently due to concerns about currency weakness,” Capital Economics analysts said.

“We think that weaker growth and demand-side inflationary pressure…. will create the conditions for most central banks to cut interest rates before the end of the year.”

Investors are also expecting election results from India, South Africa and Mexico next week that could move markets.

Asian currencies struggle for direction, shares fall; US CPI eyed

“As we await more US data, EM local and FX markets will likely trade to the tune of idiosyncratic factors in the near term,” Barclays analysts said in a note.

In stock markets, shares in Taipei, Seoul, Bangkok and Singapore rose between 0.1% and 0.4% on Friday.

Chinese stocks shrugged off a fall in manufacturing activity for May, which kept the call for additional fiscal stimulus afloat. The benchmark index rose 0.3%.

In Japan, inflation accelerated in May but price growth excluding the effects of fuel eased, heightening uncertainty on the timing of the central bank’s next interest rate hike. The yen was flat, while stocks rose 0.6%.

Japan signalled again that it would take action against excessive currency movement, ahead of the release of data showing whether the country spent money in the foreign exchange market in late April and May.

Asian currencies

Comments

200 characters

Most Asian currencies mixed, stocks gain ahead of US inflation data

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

At least 15 dead in eastern India over 24 hours as temperatures soar

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

Oil falls as Fed policymakers look to maintain rate cuts, gasoline stocks rise

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Read more stories