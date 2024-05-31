AIRLINK 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.09%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.07%)
DGKC 89.34 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.37%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.27%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
HBL 113.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.6%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
PPL 120.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.55%)
PRL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.31%)
SNGP 66.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
SSGC 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.47%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,927 Increased By 91.8 (1.17%)
BR30 25,641 Increased By 310.9 (1.23%)
KSE100 75,610 Increased By 731.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 24,239 Increased By 251.5 (1.05%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold flat ahead of US data, but set for 4th straight monthly gain

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 10:53am

Gold prices were set for a fourth straight monthly gain, even as the market struggled for momentum on Friday ahead of a key US inflation reading that could provide more indications on how the Federal Reserve might proceed with rate cuts later this year.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,343.04 per ounce, as of 0356 GMT. Bullion prices are up 0.3% so far this week and 2.5% so far in the month.

US gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,341.40.

The monthly gains are due to “the central bank (buying) element and the residual geopolitical risk story,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.

The market is now waiting for the release of the US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data, the Fed’s preferred measure for inflation, at 1230 GMT.

“Ahead of the data, gold prices have been largely treading water… A weaker US GDP read last night may call for imminent policy easing, but much validation will still revolve around the extent of inflation progress,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Any upside in PCE could put gold on the back foot but it may take much more to reverse the broader upward trend, with buyers likely to step in to defend the $2,300 level, he added.

Gold falls as traders hunker down for US inflation print

Data on Thursday showed that the US economy grew more slowly in the first quarter than previously estimated. Meanwhile, traders have dialled back rate-cut expectations after Fed officials recently struck a hawkish tone that suggests a longer route to the 2% inflation target.

While bullion is considered an inflation hedge, higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $30.95 per ounce, but was set for its biggest monthly gain since July 2020. Platinum was down 0.2% at $1,021.94 and palladium lost 0.2% to $945.56.

Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium , said it expected a global deficit of 0.9 million ounces for palladium in 2024.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold Spot silver US GDP

Comments

200 characters

Gold flat ahead of US data, but set for 4th straight monthly gain

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

At least 15 dead in eastern India over 24 hours as temperatures soar

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

Oil falls as Fed policymakers look to maintain rate cuts, gasoline stocks rise

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Read more stories