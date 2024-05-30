AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.88%)
DFML 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-8.24%)
DGKC 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.57%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.35%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 139.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.39%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
MLCF 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 132.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.89%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.64%)
PRL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.7%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
SSGC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.55%)
TRG 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.48%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,846 Decreased By -95 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,256 Decreased By -391.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 74,836 Decreased By -681.2 (-0.9%)
KSE30 24,004 Decreased By -273.3 (-1.13%)
Markets Print 2024-05-30

Gold falls as traders hunker down for US inflation print

Reuters Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

BENGALURU: Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as US Treasury yields firmed, while investors geared up for a crucial inflation report due later this week that could provide insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Spot gold fell 0.82% to $2,341.53 per ounce by 1212 GMT. On May 20, prices hit an all-time high of $2,449.89. US gold futures dropped 0.6% to $2,342.30.

The US 10-year Treasury yield rose for a second straight day and the dollar index gained 0.1%, making gold less attractive. Higher rates tend to reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion. “Gold bulls were found guilty recently of being over-exuberant about the prospects of Fed rate cuts in 2024.

This shift in expectations in turn forced spot gold back into the middle of the $2,300-$2,400 range,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in a 45% chance of a rate cut in September. Traders have recently pared back expectations of US rate cuts due to hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials.

The US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, the Fed’s preferred measure for inflation, is due on Friday. “Higher-than-expected PCE data, which raises the prospects of higher-for-longer US rates, may force spot gold to retest the psychological $2,300 number for support,” Tan added.

The fall in gold came despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Safe-haven gold tends to gain during political and economic uncertainty.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $31.95 after hitting an over 11-year high last week. “Silver’s dual role as a precious and industrial metal means it has also benefited from the current environment of reasonably strong economic growth and high inflation,” said Frank Watson, market analyst at Kinesis Money.

Platinum dipped 1.9% to $1,043.80, palladium fell 1.7% to $956.18.

