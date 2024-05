KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday and were on track for a weekly gain, with markets awaiting export estimates due later in the day.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 40 ringgit, or 1%, to 4,033 ringgit ($858.09) per metric ton during early trade.

The contract has gained about 3.8% for the week so far.