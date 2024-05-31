AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
Markets Print 2024-05-31

Oil falls as US reports surprise fuel build, weak demand

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell again on Thursday, after the US government reported weak fuel demand in the country and a surprise jump in gasoline and distillate fuel stockpiles.

Brent crude futures fell by $1.71, or 2.1%, to $81.89 a barrel by 1:39 p.m. EDT (1739 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were $1.51, or 1.9%, lower at $77.72 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were headed for monthly losses, with Brent on track to decline more than 6% from last month, while WTI was set to fall about 5%.

US crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refiners ramped up to their highest utilization rates in over nine months, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed.

However, there was a surprise jump in gasoline and distillate fuel inventories as demand weakened even as output rose. “Weakness in gasoline markets have continued to drag down the rest of the oil complex,” Alex Hodes, oil analyst at brokerage StoneX, wrote on Thursday.

Analysts had expected the US Memorial Day holiday on May 27, the start of the US summer driving season, would boost fuel demand. Yet EIA’s measure of gasoline demand slipped about 2% from the prior week to 9.15 million barrels per day.

“I was looking for a draw in gasoline, in particular, ahead of the holiday weekend but when refiners are cranking it out, that is too much to drain product inventories,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital. “The gasoline demand is still a good number, even though I would have expected that to be up closer to 9.5 (million bpd) going into the last holiday weekend,” he said. US gasoline futures fell 2.6% to a 3-month low of $2.40 a gallon, while ultra-low sulfur diesel futures hit an over 11 month low.

