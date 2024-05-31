AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-31

Delay in payment of refunds major area of concern for FTO’s office: Jah

Sohail Sarfraz Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has said the taxpayers are fully confident to obtain their legitimate/admissible income tax and sales tax refunds of billions after intervention of the FTO’s office with satisfactory compliance by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Talking to Business Recorder at the FTO Headquarters on Thursday, Dr Jah stated that the delay in payment of refunds was a major area of concern for the FTO office. The automation in refund payment has not been able to change mindset of relevant tax officials in the field formations. The overall percentage of complaints against the FBR has considerably increased during first five months of 2024.

The number of complaints registered against maladministration of FBR has reached 4,754 during January-May (2024) against 3,270 complaints in January-May (2023), reflecting an increase of 1,494 cases. In January-May (2022), the FTO office had received 2,210 complaints, he added.

The taxpayers are well aware that the FBR would be forced to issue refunds due to timely intervention of the FTO. The FBR issued over Rs 13 billion refunds last year following timely orders of the FTO office. The FTO Office never directs FBR to sanction refund, but issues instructions to process refund as per law. It is the responsibility of the FBR to legally process, determine and sanction the admissible amount of refund to the taxpayers.

To a query on implementation of the FTO’s recommendations by the FBR, Dr Jah stated the FBR’s was timely implementing most of the FTO’s recommendations including refunds payments. The FBR took FTO’s recommendations very seriously and issue refunds after due process as per law.

In this regard, the FBR was forced to implement around 95 percent of the FTO’s orders during 2023 due to strict standing operating procedure (SOP) being followed by the FTO office.

Dr Asif Jah stated the timely implementation of the recommendations was fundamental to the effectiveness of the institution of FTO. Once the FTO issues recommendations, the Revenue Division is bound to inform him about action taken on the same or the reasons for not complying with the recommendations.

In order to streamline the procedure for implementation, an SOP has been issued by the FTO Office which is strictly followed by all offices of FTO. The implementation of recommendations has significantly improved due to relentless efforts by Advisors and Staff. During the year 2023, over 94% cases have been duly implemented as against 73% during the year 2022, FTO added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR taxpayers FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah Tax refunds

Comments

200 characters

Delay in payment of refunds major area of concern for FTO’s office: Jah

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Election was ‘biggest robbery’, says Imran

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

SECP urges FBR to reduce WHT on dividend, NBFCs & Modarabas

SECP proposes FBR to align rates of capital gain tax on sale of immovable property

Aurangzeb vows support to steel industry

Consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh likely to get free electricity

Read more stories