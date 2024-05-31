Two brothers killed

KARACHI: A shooting incident in the Jamshed Quarter area resulted in the deaths of two brothers and left two others injured.

According police the initial investigation suggests a targeted attack by six suspects on three motorcycles, who fired at the car carrying the brothers.

Sajid Aurangzeb and Omair Aurangzeb succumbed to their injuries, while three other brothers in the car escaped unhurt with one being uninjured.

The police found 18 shells of 9mm pistols at the scene and observed a similar number of bullet marks on the car.

The deceased were residents of Lasbela Chowk and were en route to a court hearing. The police are investigating a possible connection to a pre-existing feud between the parties involved.”

